Critics Slam Shia LaBeouf For Winning Emerging Screenwriting Competition

Shia LaBeouf is fighting off some backlash.

The actor recently won a screenwriting competition at the Sun Valley Film Festival, but fellow emerging screenwriters and critics claim LaBeouf’s long and successful acting career should have excluded him from competing against amateurs.

RELATED: ‘Honey Boy’ Director Defends Shia LaBeouf Oscars Moment With Co-Star Zack Gottsagen

LaBeouf’s work on his script “Minor Modifications” declared him the winner of the High Scribe award.

As winner, The Wrap reports, LaBeouf will receive, “One-on-one meetings with some of the industry’s finest to discuss their work” as well as “mentoring from an experienced professional.”

The prize offers Shia “one-on-one meetings with some of the industry’s finest to discuss their work” as well as “mentoring from an experienced professional.”

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Has Already Written A ‘Honey Boy’ Followup About BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract

In response to the backlash, a rep for LaBeouf released a statement reading, “Shia entered the competition as an emerging writer. He is thrilled to be a part of the community and thrives off of any opportunity to gain insight, constructive criticism and knowledge from those with more experience… and that’s in regards to any art form.”

As many of LaBeouf fans know, last year, the actor penned the critically acclaimed film “Honey Boy” about his own life with his father. Not only did LaBeouf earn acclaim for playing his own father, but he also won a Hollywood Film Award for Screenwriter of the Year.