Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Answer Revealing Questions About Each Other

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are answering some probing questions about each other, and their responses are hilarious!

The pair took to TikTok to play the couple’s challenge, in which they each close their eyes and answer questions about each other, pointing to whoever, for example, needs more attention or spends more money.

As they answered, viewers of the video learned that Brady works out more, is “a bigger baby when sick” and has more clothes that his wife.

Bundchen, however, was deemed to be the “better singer” of the two, and also had a heartier appetite.

As a bonus, the couple’s 10-year-old son Benjamin made a brief cameo at the end of the video, emergeing from behind his parents to point to himself after the question “Who is never wrong?” is posed.