Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Team Up For Adorable ‘Rain On Me’ Weather Channel Spoof

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have a second “Rain On Me” video for fans.

In an adorable Weather Channel spoof, the singers prove themselves as comedy queens in a minute-long clip full of umbrellas, fake water and lots of cheeky banter.

The pair’s first-ever collab “Rain On Me” dropped last Friday.

The brand new video has both Gaga and Grande as weather women reporting live from both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, on the rain that is pouring down around them.

But it turns out, the “rain” is from a hose from helpers off camera. Gaga used her assistant for the special effects while Grande enlisted new beau Dalton Gomez.

The new clip serves as a promotional video for both the new single and Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica.

Chromatica drops May 29.