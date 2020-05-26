‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Standalone Series In The Works For Amazon

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” looks to be heading to the small screen.

According to a report from Variety, Lisbeth Salander, the heroine of Stieg Larsson’s bestselling crime novels, will be returning in a new TV series being developed for Amazon Prime Video.

Variety points out that the new series — titled “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” — won’t be a sequel or continuation of the earlier books or the films adapted from them, but will instead place the character in the current era, with a entirely new setting, characters and storyline.

So far, no actress has been cast to play the role, which has been played by Noomi Rapace (who portrayed Lisbeth in the Swedish film adaptations “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest”), Rooney Mara (in the 2011 Hollywood remake of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) and Claire Foy (in 2018’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”).