‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Clarifies Comments After Claiming ‘No One Is Dying’ From COVID-19 In Orange County

It seems as if every time Kelly Dodd shares her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic via social media, her remarks are followed by an apology.

On Monday, MSN reported that the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram Stories on Monday, with a video of herself and some family members having a meal at an Orange County restaurant.

“Yay, we finally get to have a meal out,” she says in the video. “Yay, no one’s wearing masks. I love it. Yay!”

She added: “Yeah, no one’s wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus.”

She later walked back her comments after Page Six pointed out that there had been 133 coronavirus-related deaths in the O.C. on the day she filmed her video.

“I was by no means minimizing deaths that have been caused by this virus, and I feel for their loved ones,” said subsequently. “However, Orange County has 133 deaths out of 3 million people — much lower than most.”

As for her celebratory stance to see few people wearing masks, she explained, “I felt encouraged and excited that people were out and about and there was some semblance of normalcy.”

Dodd’s latest clarification comes after she was hit with backlash last month when she wrote that the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

“I want to give a public apology,” she said on a video on her Instagram Stories, as reported by Page Six. “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.”

She explained her comments. “I’m not insensitive,” she added. “I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones, and I do think that we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”

She added: “I hope you can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid, so again, please accept my apology.”