The Biebers Threaten To Sue Beverly Hills Surgeon For Claiming Hailey Bieber Had Plastic Surgery

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon with a knack for TikTok has received a letter from attorneys representing Justin and Hailey Bieber.

According to E! News, the Biebers’ lawyers have issued a cease and desist letter to Dr. Daniel Barrett, who speculated that the model has had some work done over the years.

The letter accuses Barrett of using her “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

In addition, the letter also accuses Barrett of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Bieber’s song “Sorry”.

In the video (below), Barrett highlights two photos of Hailey Bieber, taken a few years apart, focusing on her nose. “What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture,” he says.

“These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties,” the letter continues.

In addition, Barrett is warned that he will be subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement,” with the letter demanding that he also issue a public retraction of his claims, and remove all social media posts containing any unauthorized references to the Biebers.

However, Barrett is standing behind his claims.