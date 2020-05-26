Heidi Klum Kisses A Pig After Amazing Pork Chop Revue Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum kissed a pig — and she liked it!

On Tuesday’s season opener of “America’s Got Talent”, viewers were treated to the Pork Chop Revue, an animal act featuring some trained pigs and hogs.

Judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were particularly taken by the porcine performers.

“Look at him wagging his little tail,” marvelled Klum. “He’s so cute.”

Vergara chimed in, “Adorable!”

After the performance, Vergara and Klum hopped onstage, with Klum planting a big kiss right on the cheek of a large hog.

Vergara was a bit more squeamish, and merely gave the pig a pat on the head.

Later, Klum shared video of the moment on Twitter, writing, “I just had to kiss the pig!”

I just had to kiss the pig! 😘🐷 #AGTPremiere pic.twitter.com/t8aRRhNThl — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) May 27, 2020

Judge Howie Mandel also took to Twitter — to admit he couldn’t believe what he had witnessed.