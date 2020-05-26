James Corden Tells Ellen DeGeneres ‘It’ll Be Awhile’ Before He Can Hit The Road For More ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden is the latest celeb to pay a virtual visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ at-home edition of her daytime talk show, and he shared his thoughts about the future of his hit “Carpool Karaoke” segment in the age of social distancing.

“I think it’ll be awhile before we’re singing in a car with anybody,” explained Corden.

“We can’t really think of a remote way to do it,” he added. “It really does rely on two people in close proximity so, you know, that’s alright.”

RELATED: James Corden Is Upset He Didn’t Get Invited To His Staff Game Night

Corden admitted these are anxiety-ridden times, and told DeGeneres that whenever he finds himself feeling overwhelmed he thinks of “that day, whenever that may be, when it is safe to go out again, and it’s safe for you to go dance around your audience, and it’s safe for me to get in a car with someone. I think it’s going to be the greatest boom of joy we’ve ever experienced.”

In addition, the father of three discussed what it’s been for him and wife Julia Carey to homeschooling their kid. “It adds, like 25 layers of stress,” Corden confessed. “It’s a nightmare.”

In another part of the interview, Corden shared details about why he had to unexpectedly undergo eye surgery.