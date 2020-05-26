Dance Meets Danger In Jaw-Dropping ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

There have been some pretty outrageous acts on the “America’s Got Talent” stage over the years, but when it comes to freaking out the judges it’s tough to top Moses, a danger performer from Spain who performed his Muy Moi Show.

He begins his act by doing a bit of contortionist dancing before bending his thumb completely backwards.

“Whoa!” exclaims a wide-eyed Howie Mandel, and things got even crazier when he grabbed two flaming sticks that he put on his tongue before igniting, then proceeding to dance while completely engulfed in flame.

Yet that was a warmup for the next part of the act, when he gets up in front of the judges’ table and takes out what appears to be a kitchen knife — and jams it way up his nose, eliciting looks of terror from the judges (Simon Cowell, in fact, has to turn his head away).

The performer then yanks a black covering from the judges’ table, revealing a sharp blade anchored to the table, facing upwards.

To demonstrate its sharpness, he slices a cucumber to little bits before bringing “AGT” host Terry Crews in, carrying a sledgehammer. He then places his face over the blade, with his open mouth centimetres away from the sharp steel.

An assistant then positions a cinder block on the back of his head, while Crews winds up and prepares to give the block a big crack with the hammer.

“Terry, no,” begs Cowell just as Crews delivers a solid smack to the cinder block.

Find out what happens next in the video above.