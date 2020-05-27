Billie Eilish Criticizes Bodyshamers In Powerful Short Film ‘NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY’

Billie Eilish has released a powerful clip about body shaming, titled “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY”.

The singer first premiered the video, which quickly went viral, on the first night of her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in Miami earlier this year.

The film saw Eilish, who has previously said she wore baggy clothing to avoid being sexualized, talk about her body constantly being judged whatever she decided to wear.

She stripped off before disappearing underneath the water in the clip, with her asking: “The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?”

Eilish shared, “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me — but I feel you watching.

“Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

The musician continued, “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman, if I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”

RELATED: Google Blur Billie Eilish’s House On Street View After She’s Granted Restraining Order Against Obsessive Fan

As she sunk into the water, Eilish added, “We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more; if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

“Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

See more in the clip above.