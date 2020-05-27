Janelle Monáe, Madonna & More Celebs Call For Action In Police Killing Of George Floyd

By Corey Atad.

Janelle Monáe, Madonna. Photo: CP Images
Janelle Monáe, Madonna. Photo: CP Images

Stars are shocked by a new case of deadly police brutality.

Family attorney George Floyd was arrested on Monday in Minneapolis and subsequently killed as an officer kneeled on his neck while he cried that he couldn’t breathe.

RELATED: Beyonce And Jay-Z Stay Seated During Super Bowl National Anthem To Protest Police Brutality

Floyd died in hospital later; the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, though they have not yet been charged in Floyd’s death.

On social media, celebrities were outraged by the incident, with many calling for action.

Madonna shared the video on Instagram, writing that it was “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” and adding, “I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—F**k The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice.”

Chance the Rapper spoke at a protest about race and policing.

RELATED: Cardi B Slams Trump Over Police Brutality In NSFW Rant: ‘He Don’t Care’

Other stars also joined in the calls for the officers to be held accountable.

Click to View Gallery

Musicians Arrested During Protests
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP