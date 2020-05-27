Janelle Monáe, Madonna & More Celebs Call For Action In Police Killing Of George Floyd

Stars are shocked by a new case of deadly police brutality.

Family attorney George Floyd was arrested on Monday in Minneapolis and subsequently killed as an officer kneeled on his neck while he cried that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd died in hospital later; the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, though they have not yet been charged in Floyd’s death.

On social media, celebrities were outraged by the incident, with many calling for action.

I’m tired of talking . We need action NOW . Fucking furious . #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 27, 2020

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

George Floyd was murdered.

That officer needs to be charged.

What the actual fuck. @GovTimWalz WHY HAVE THEY NOT BEEN CHARGED?

DO SOMETHING!!#GeorgeFloyd — sia (@Sia) May 27, 2020

Madonna shared the video on Instagram, writing that it was “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” and adding, “I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—F**k The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice.”

Chance the Rapper spoke at a protest about race and policing.

Here’s @chancetherapper at a protest that blocked S. Michigan Ave. in front of CPD HQ. The protest was organized in response to a growing sense that Chicago’s white and black neighborhoods are being policed differently when it comes to enforcement of the stay-at-home order. pic.twitter.com/rFEz2T4Xby — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) May 26, 2020

Other stars also joined in the calls for the officers to be held accountable.

#GeorgeFloyd No family should have to go through this pain of seeing their loved one beg for their life😔It not right no matter how you look at it😢 pic.twitter.com/cjmaOUxFQN — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd . It is truly heartbreaking to see the two tier justice system play out in America today. For so many black Americans any encounter with law enforcement is a death sentence and yet for white America, armed militias protesting the right to get a haircut is ‘A Okay’ 💔 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 27, 2020