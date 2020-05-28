Petition To Arrest Cops Involved With Death Of George Floyd Tops 2 Million As Janelle Monáe, Madonna And More Celebs Call For Justice

Celebrities are calling for justice after a shocking new incident of fatal police brutality.

Family attorney George Floyd was arrested on Monday in Minneapolis, and subsequently killed as an officer kneeled on his neck while he begged for his life, exclaiming that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd later died in hospital; the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral and sparked widespread outrage.

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, but have yet to be charged in Floyd’s death. The incident has sparked several nights of violent clashes in Minneapolis between angry protesters and police, who reportedly inflamed tensions even further by firing tear gas and projectiles at protesters.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition calling for the officers’ arrest has already surpassed 2.1 million signatures, with Change.org confirming it’s the fastest-growing petition in the site’s history, and is expected to be the biggest Change.org petition of 2020.

According to Change.org, the petition has already been endorsed by celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Common, and is gaining a new signature every two seconds.

Kellen Sims, who launched the petition, expressed that “this has gone farther than I have ever imagined! I hope that this helps bring the justice for George Floyd and his family that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities have been taking to social media to express their outrage and call for action.

STILL!!!! 🤬😢😤

Enough!!! #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Madonna shared the video on Instagram, writing that it was “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” and adding, “I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—F**k The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice.”

Chance the Rapper spoke at a protest about race and policing.

Other stars also joined in the calls for the officers to be held accountable.

