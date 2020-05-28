Petition To Arrest Cops Involved With Death Of George Floyd Tops 2 Million As Janelle Monáe, Madonna And More Celebs Call For Justice

Celebrities are calling for justice after a shocking new incident of fatal police brutality.

Family attorney George Floyd was arrested on Monday in Minneapolis, and subsequently killed as an officer kneeled on his neck while he begged for his life, exclaiming that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd later died in hospital; the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral and sparked widespread outrage.

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, but have yet to be charged in Floyd’s death. The incident has sparked several nights of violent clashes in Minneapolis between angry protesters and police, who reportedly inflamed tensions even further by firing tear gas and projectiles at protesters.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition calling for the officers’ arrest has already surpassed 2.1 million signatures, with Change.org confirming it’s the fastest-growing petition in the site’s history, and is expected to be the biggest Change.org petition of 2020.

According to Change.org, the petition has already been endorsed by celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Common, and is gaining a new signature every two seconds.

Kellen Sims, who launched the petition, expressed that “this has gone farther than I have ever imagined! I hope that this helps bring the justice for George Floyd and his family that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities have been taking to social media to express their outrage and call for action.

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing……https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020

I’m tired of talking . We need action NOW . Fucking furious . #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 27, 2020

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

George Floyd was murdered.

That officer needs to be charged.

What the actual fuck. @GovTimWalz WHY HAVE THEY NOT BEEN CHARGED?

DO SOMETHING!!#GeorgeFloyd — sia (@Sia) May 27, 2020

My heart can’t take it, seeing what’s happened to #GeorgeFloyd. This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It’s all senseless 💔 — Ciara (@ciara) May 26, 2020

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

Madonna shared the video on Instagram, writing that it was “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,” and adding, “I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—F**k The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice.”

Chance the Rapper spoke at a protest about race and policing.

Here’s @chancetherapper at a protest that blocked S. Michigan Ave. in front of CPD HQ. The protest was organized in response to a growing sense that Chicago’s white and black neighborhoods are being policed differently when it comes to enforcement of the stay-at-home order. pic.twitter.com/rFEz2T4Xby — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) May 26, 2020

Other stars also joined in the calls for the officers to be held accountable.

#GeorgeFloyd No family should have to go through this pain of seeing their loved one beg for their life😔It not right no matter how you look at it😢 pic.twitter.com/cjmaOUxFQN — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd . It is truly heartbreaking to see the two tier justice system play out in America today. For so many black Americans any encounter with law enforcement is a death sentence and yet for white America, armed militias protesting the right to get a haircut is ‘A Okay’ 💔 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 27, 2020