Meghan McCain Has Strong Words For Those Partying Like ‘Girls Gone Wild’ During The Pandemic

Meghan McCain wants the economy re-opened but not like this.

On Tuesday’s “The View”, the co-hosts responded to footage and images of partiers across the U.S. in places like the Ozark gathering in large groups with no social distancing despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says Barack Obama Is To Blame For America’s Culture War

McCain was particularly incensed by the behaviour of those people, blasting them on the show.

“Look, I have been advocating on this show for over a month to reopen the economy,” she said. “And I think I’m just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow-roll open of the economy if we aren’t going to have some kind of in-between, between completely isolating and quarantining forever and ‘Girls Gone Wild’.”

Calling out the partiers’ “insensitivity,” McCain said, “To see people rubbing their nose at all the sacrifices of our first responders. And there’s still so much unknown about this virus.”

Addressing those people directly, she added, “It’s not just about you. It’s about, do you have people in your life who are immune-compromised? Do you know anyone that is dealing with cancer? Do you know anyone that is over the age of 60? Do you know anyone that’s pregnant? It’s not just about you.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Sympathizes With Lockdown Protesters: ‘When People Are Scared And In Pain, They Start To Panic’

“You can be asymptomatic and spread it. I don’t think I understand why that is being lost on so many Americans. It’s not about you. It’s about public health at large.”

McCain then made it personal, telling the audience, “All I want to do by August is be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father’s grave — that’s it. That’s all I want to do before the fall.”

So far in the U.S., over 100,000 people have died from COVID-19, with nearly two million infected.