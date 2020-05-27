Double Dragon Twins Wow ‘AGT’ Judges With ‘It’s Raining Men’ Performance

Peruvian twins Andrea and Irene, who go by the name Double Dragon, wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges when the show returned Tuesday.

The 31-year-old sisters, who now live in San Francisco, belted out an epic cover of the Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men”, and the judges loved every minute of it.

After admitting they just loved “making people happy,” Andrea and Irene burst into song, dancing around the stage in their glittering outfits, showing off their impressive vocals.

The audition differed to that of another of Tuesday’s contestants: Moses, a danger performer from Spain who performed his Muy Moi Show.

Simon Cowell even turned his head away at one point when things got a little too much for him.

Terry Crews also gave out his Golden Buzzer for the Voices of Our City Choir, which consists of singers from all ages, races, and backgrounds, with incredible backstories.