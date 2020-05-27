Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump Should Inject A ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air’

Kathy Griffin cannot get enough Donald Trump-related backlash.

One may assume Griffin would think twice before suggesting the incumbent U.S. president commit suicide. After all, her career hit a roadblock after she shared an image of herself holding a faux blood-covered Trump head.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Back Home After Checking Into ER

On Tuesday, Griffin again asserted herself into headlines via Twitter:

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

In case there was any misunderstanding, Griffin laid it to rest when replying to the Washington Examiner. The conservative publication tweeted, “Griffin advocates for someone to stab Trump with [a] syringe full of air,” noting, “Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.”

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Reveals Mom’s Death In Emotional Tribute

Griffin retweeted the Washington Examiner and stated, “I SURE DID F**KER.”

Griffin is already trending in Canada with more than 60,000 tweets.