Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump Should Inject A ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kathy Griffin. Photo: CP Images
Kathy Griffin cannot get enough Donald Trump-related backlash.

One may assume Griffin would think twice before suggesting the incumbent U.S. president commit suicide. After all, her career hit a roadblock after she shared an image of herself holding a faux blood-covered Trump head.

On Tuesday, Griffin again asserted herself into headlines via Twitter:

In case there was any misunderstanding, Griffin laid it to rest when replying to the Washington Examiner. The conservative publication tweeted, “Griffin advocates for someone to stab Trump with [a] syringe full of air,” noting, “Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.”

Griffin retweeted the Washington Examiner and stated, “I SURE DID F**KER.”

Griffin is already trending in Canada with more than 60,000 tweets.

