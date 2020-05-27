‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Reunion Brings Together Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan & More Former Castmates

“Star Trek: Voyager” fans got an unexpected gift Tuesday night.

“Stars in the House” hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley brought together the cast of the classic sci-fi series.

Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tim Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix) and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) all appeared during the virtual reunion.

Along with talking about the old show, Ryan confirmed that she will be appearing in season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” and gave an update on when the new season might film.

“We are waiting to see… We are just in a holding pattern,” she said. “We were originally supposed to start shooting in the middle of June, but they would have had to start building the sets at the beginning of May, which we can’t do. So, we are just waiting. They are hoping we can start shooting in the fall. I don’t know.”

Mulgrew talked about stepping into her iconic role, replacing another actress originally hired to play the part.

“It was terrific. It was overwhelming,” Mulgrew said. “I was not the first choice [for the role]. Geneviève Bujold had it for two seconds. I had about four days to collect myself and then I started Monday morning. It was a formidable undertaking but once I got my sea legs it was great.

“There was a lot of uncertainty when Geneviève left…and the moment you said the first line on the bridge, personally I said this show is gonna work. We were gonna make it.”

Mulgrew also talked about her favourite — and least favourite — aspect of shooting the show.

“I think the most favourite is obvious because I was the captain and what could be more gratifying than that? Not much,” she said. “But my least favourite was the conflict that I still say today that exists for all women in a leading role who are raising children by themselves. That was a very difficult conflict… but it was ongoing for seven years because those were their formative years. They were 10 and 11… and to this day they have not seen [“Voyager”]. Kids are tough. They want their mother… and they did not understand it, especially with two boys.”