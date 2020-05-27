Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Florida Family With A Special Gift After They Go Viral With Heartwarming Band Videos

Ellen DeGeneres chats to the Clark family about their heartwarming viral band videos on Wednesday’s show.

Colt and Aubree Clark and their three children — 10-year-old Cash, eight-year-old Beckett, and six-year-old Bellamy — from Tampa, Florida, talk to the host about filming the clips during quarantine and what started their “Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids” band videos.

Colt explains, “I play every day, so I really wanted to play with them. We started playing together before this [lockdown], just playing around. But Aubree had the idea to start filming them and put them on Facebook,” with DeGeneres pointing out they had now reached over 20 million views.

The family perform the Beatles’ “Come Together” before DeGeneres reveals she’s sent them a surprise in the mail.

Since Colt has been out of work for over two months, the host surprises the Clarks with a guitar and $20,000 to help them during these uncertain times, thanks to Green Dot Bank!

See their adorable reaction in the clip above.