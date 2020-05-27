Canadian Christian Band Hawk Nelson Respond After Lead Singer Jon Steingard Admits He No Longer Believes In God

Jon Steingard’s fellow Hawk Nelson band members have spoken out after he revealed he no longer believes in God despite being in a Christian band.

The Canadian group have been together 20 years but Steingard released a lengthy statement last week in which he questioned his religious beliefs.

Hawk Nelson then told Fox News in a statement: “God is still for Jon and he still matters… that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.”

“One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20-plus years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week,” band members Daniel Biro, David Niacaris, and Micah Kuiper said.

“We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us, to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is for them and not against them.”

The comments come after Steingard said in his Instagram post: “After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God.”

See his full post below.