Demi Lovato Lends Voice To ‘Pride Everywhere’ Campaign

Demi Lovato is all-in on the Trevor Project’s Pride 2020 campaign.

Lovato, 27, lends her voice to the Pride Everywhere promo in the video above. The campaign seeks to reach young LGBTQ people who are feeling isolated and unable to celebrate Pride amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you see this parade what do you see?” Lovato narrates. “You see people from all walks of life owning their power unapologetically and using it for those who need it. You see resilience in a thousand forms, the strength to stand up despite so many reasons to sit down.”

“You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems, and painting pictures that will become our history,” she adds. “You see the energy that guides us, that drives us… This is not a parade, this is Pride.”

Those looking to celebrate their Pride on social media can use The Trevor Project‘s new #PrideEverywhere photo filter.