Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Her Brother Patrick For Not Getting Back To Her Text

Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t above shaming family members into texting her.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger called out her brother Patrick after he posted a series of photos on Instagram.

“I legit just texted these pics to you and have not gotten a response,” Katherine wrote in the comments, along with a sassy emoji.

Katherine is currently pregnant with her and Chris Pratt’s first child together, and her famous family could not be more excited.

“Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer,” Arnold said in a “Tonight Show” appearance earlier this month. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”