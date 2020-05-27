Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Her Brother Patrick For Not Getting Back To Her Text

By Corey Atad.

Katherine Schwarzenegger. Photo: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/CP Images
Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t above shaming family members into texting her.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger called out her brother Patrick after he posted a series of photos on Instagram.

“I legit just texted these pics to you and have not gotten a response,” Katherine wrote in the comments, along with a sassy emoji.

Katherine is currently pregnant with her and Chris Pratt’s first child together, and her famous family could not be more excited.

“Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer,” Arnold said in a “Tonight Show” appearance earlier this month. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

