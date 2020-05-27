Jessie Reyez Gives Drake’s ‘Headlines’ A Twist

Jessie Reyez is reimagining Drake’s “Headlines”.

RELATED: Jessie Reyez Gives Special ‘Figures’ Live Performance

Reyez covered her fellow Canadian’s song for Spotify Singles. The Grammy-nominated singer kept up with Drizzy’s flow but gave it additional tonality.

“I might be too strung out on compliments/Overdosed on confidence/Started not to give a f**k and stopped fearing the consequence,” she sings. “Drinkin’ every night because we drink to my accomplishments/Faded way too long I’m floating in and out of consciousness.”

“Headlines” was featured on Drake’s massive 2011 album Take Care.

RELATED: Jessie Reyez Says ‘I Do’ In Music Video

Reyez also released a percussion-heavy, rock-infused version of “Love in the Dark”.