‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Kelly Carlson Reveals Why She Gave Up Acting

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Carlson. Photo; Filetti/Fama News/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Kelly Carlson. Photo; Filetti/Fama News/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Kelly Carlson got plenty of attention for her role as Kimber in “Nip/Tuck” but hasn’t been seen on screen much since.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Wants To Shoot A ‘Do-Over’ Pilot For ‘Glee’ Featuring Beanie Feldstein And Ben Platt

The actress did an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend and was asked by a fan why her last acting credit was all the way back in 2013.

“Not for any reason, really,” Carlson said. “Just that we live far away. I need to be in L.A. and I’m not.
“For my husband’s work, he’s in the navy, so we’re way down in Southern San Diego. Nothing bad happened or anything like that, I loved my life up there. He has a business where we kind of need to be out of the city too and now he’s the star of the family and I’m the manager wife. It was just a decision, that’s all. Maybe I’ll go back one day.”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAOegLuDkFh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Announces ‘American Horror Story’ Spin-Off Featuring ‘AHS’ Cast Regulars

Carlson also revealed what happened to the Kimber sex doll from “Nip/Tuck”.

“I had her for years. Warner Bros. made me take her because she’s me. We measured my body, face, so technically that’s my likeness so they’re like, ‘She’s all yours. We’re not touching that, that’s a sex doll,'” she said. “She was in my living room for years. I don’t know who bought her. Who knows what she’s doing right now. I don’t even wanna know.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP