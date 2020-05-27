‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Kelly Carlson Reveals Why She Gave Up Acting

Kelly Carlson got plenty of attention for her role as Kimber in “Nip/Tuck” but hasn’t been seen on screen much since.

The actress did an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend and was asked by a fan why her last acting credit was all the way back in 2013.

“Not for any reason, really,” Carlson said. “Just that we live far away. I need to be in L.A. and I’m not.

“For my husband’s work, he’s in the navy, so we’re way down in Southern San Diego. Nothing bad happened or anything like that, I loved my life up there. He has a business where we kind of need to be out of the city too and now he’s the star of the family and I’m the manager wife. It was just a decision, that’s all. Maybe I’ll go back one day.”