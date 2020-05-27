‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Kelly Carlson Reveals Why She Gave Up Acting

Kelly Carlson got plenty of attention for her role as Kimber in “Nip/Tuck” but hasn’t been seen on screen much since.
RELATED: Ryan Murphy Wants To Shoot A ‘Do-Over’ Pilot For ‘Glee’ Featuring Beanie Feldstein And Ben Platt
The actress did an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend and was asked by a fan why her last acting credit was all the way back in 2013.
RELATED: Ryan Murphy Announces ‘American Horror Story’ Spin-Off Featuring ‘AHS’ Cast Regulars
Carlson also revealed what happened to the Kimber sex doll from “Nip/Tuck”.
“I had her for years. Warner Bros. made me take her because she’s me. We measured my body, face, so technically that’s my likeness so they’re like, ‘She’s all yours. We’re not touching that, that’s a sex doll,'” she said. “She was in my living room for years. I don’t know who bought her. Who knows what she’s doing right now. I don’t even wanna know.”