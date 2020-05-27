Chicago Duo Broken Roots Have ‘AGT’ Audience On Their Feet, Perform Together For The First Time Ever

Duo Broken Roots got the “America’s Got Talent” audience on their feet during Tuesday’s season 15 premiere.

The pair — Austin and Joey — performed for the first time ever together, telling the judges how they both had careers in law enforcement in the Chicago area.

“In our jobs, we see things that, quite frankly, we don’t want other people to see, and our outlet became music,” Austin explained, before Joey added of how they met, “We ended up playing the same circuit for quite some time and then, randomly, he came to a show, we ended up clicking.”

They then belted out the Bon Jovi track “Wanted Dead Or Alive”.

“That was beautiful, and to see how you got emotional, to me, it was perfect,” new judge Sofia Vergara said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Heidi Klum added, “I really, really loved you guys. I loved the tone of your voice.

“I loved that this is just a recent bromance between the two of you. That wasn’t too shabby for your first try together.”

See more in the clip above.