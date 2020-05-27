Sylvester Stallone Has Put His $3.35 Million Mansion Up For Sale: Pics!

Sylvester Stallone is looking for a buyer for his La Quinta, California, mansion.

The actor’s golf club property that he had built in 2008 is listed on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for a cool $3.35 million.

The 4,889-square-foot home has four bedrooms with five bathrooms, and was built in an Old World, Mediterranean style with some Caribbean touches.

Arched doorways lead you through the home into a vaulted foyer and beamed-ceiling living room.

The house also features a beautiful back courtyard with swimming pool and a gorgeous view of the mountains.