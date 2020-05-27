Magician Ryan Tricks Does Just That To Simon Cowell And Howie Mandel On ‘AGT’

Magician Ryan Tricks stayed true to his name on “America’s Got Talent”.

The magician invited judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on stage to test the strength of their bond. Cowell and Mandel were seated on opposite sides of a table with Tricks between them. The magician ran the two judges through a series of friendship tests.

He first asked both men to draw a card from two separate decks of cards. Remarkably, both judges drew the exact same card: number and suit.

He took it one step further, asking Mandel to slip on a blindfold. Tricks asked Mandel to raise his hand every time he felt pressure and to drop it once that pressure resided. Tricks instead began to touch Cowell’s hand, yet Mandel would respond at the appropriate time.

Finally, Tricks placed a cookie in Cowell’s hand and Mandel, still blindfolded, was asked to guess what Cowell was holding. Surprise, surprise, Mandel guessed correctly.

How do you think the trick was done?