Cady McClain Says ‘All My Children’ Death Was Meant To ‘Put Me In My Place’

Dixie Cooney *Cady McClain) dying via pancake on “All My Children” was done with some degree of malice.

McClain dropped by episode two of Entertainment Weekly‘s “EW Cast Reunions: All My Children”. Her character met her maker at the hands of some flapjacks. McClain said the death scene was written with the intention of punishing her.

“It was a dig at me by one of the writers that very much wanted to put me in my place,” McClain said. “I had stepped out of line and they wanted to put me back in line, and I was going to eat those pancakes and I was going to learn my lesson, and I certainly did.”

“I’ll never live those pancakes down,” she joked. “It was a very strange way to go out.”

Fortunately for McClain, she loves pancakes.

“My revenge I guess was that I really love pancakes,” she laughed. “And they were absolutely delicious, so I enjoyed every bite. I was like, ‘This doesn’t bother me because I’m gonna eat ’em all.'”