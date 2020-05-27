Kristen Bell And Lake Bell Take Over A ‘Mommy And Me’ Class, Try To Prepare Kids For Their Future

Kristen Bell has words of advice for kids as she and Lake Bell take over a “Mommy and Me” class in the latest episode of “Momsplaining”.

Kristen and Lake share their expertise and valuable lessons with the youngsters to prepare them for their future, teaching them how to make a good first impression, how to negotiate their allowance, and, most importantly, how to give their moms a shoulder massage.

The pair even quiz three kids — Kai, Kristian, and Eloise — about, among other things, what they want to do when they grow up.

They ask Kai, “What’s your five-year plan? Have you thought about your career?” but fail to get a response at first.

He eventually gives a long-winded answer, suggesting he wants to be a mechanic, but nods when they say “tow truck.”

The duo then ask Kristian, “Do you have any idea of what you want to be when you grow up?” with the little one saying: “A witch” so he can fly.

He later admits he’s thought about running for federal office.

Watch the clip above to see Kristen and Lake hand out more hilarious advice.