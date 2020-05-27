Adam Sandler Shares His Hilarious Graduation Night Story

Adam Sandler has a story to cheer up 2020 grads stuck in quarantine.

On Twitter, the “Uncut Gems” star congratulated all the year’s graduates and shared the story of how he spent his own high school graduation.

I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now. Then the fun began. Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you.

Love,

The Sandman — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 26, 2020

Sandler revealed that despite a lack of quarantine, his graduation night was spent at home with his parents.