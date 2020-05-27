Adam Sandler Shares His Hilarious Graduation Night Story

By Corey Atad.

Adam Sandler. Photo: Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images
Adam Sandler. Photo: Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images

Adam Sandler has a story to cheer up 2020 grads stuck in quarantine.

On Twitter, the “Uncut Gems” star congratulated all the year’s graduates and shared the story of how he spent his own high school graduation.

Sandler revealed that despite a lack of quarantine, his graduation night was spent at home with his parents.

