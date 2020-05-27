Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Recalling Being ‘Picked On For Being Light Skinned’

On this episode of RTT, Jada, Gammy, and Willow tackle Colorism, a rarely talked about form of discrimination that continues to divide the Black community. Learn why this hateful bias entered into Black culture years ago, and meet Jada’s lifelong friend Mia and daughter Madison, who reveal how they’ve been targets of bias themselves.

This week’s “Red Table Talk” is touching on some more difficult issues.

Hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris sat down for Wednesday’s all-new episode of the hit Facebook Watch series, where they shared their personal experiences colourism. Wednesday’s episode was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock And Her Daughter Help Jada Pinkett Smith Give Back To Moms Working On The Frontlines

Colourism is discrimination or prejudice based on skin tone from members of the same race.

“I had the opposite in my experience, being picked on for being light-skinned,” Pinkett Smith revealed.

But for Willow, it was her hair that left her feeling insecure, “My cousins and my friends, I would look at her hair and be like, ‘I would be so much prettier if my hair wasn’t so kinky or if I had longer hair.'”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn’t Know Husband Will Smith ‘At All’ In Upcoming ‘Red Table Talk’

“Back in the day, you would always hear black people like, ‘I got Indian in me,’ still not owning our own blackness and that’s just a result of all the brainwashing that has happened over the years and the perpetuation of white supremacy,” Banfield Norris added. “The approximation to white is what’s valued around the world… Back in the day, if you were light-skinned and long hair, you would get bank for no reason. Just think about how superficial that is.”

Pinkett Smith’s lifelong friend Mia and her daughter Madison also joined the emotional discussion.