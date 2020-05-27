Daphne Oz Reveals She’s Lost Nearly 50 Pounds In 9 Months Since Giving Birth

Daphne Oz revealed she’s lost almost 50-pounds since giving birth to her daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Ines nine months ago.
The author shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off her weight loss in a pair of red leggings and a Rolling Stones T-shirt.
Oz, who is a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador, posted alongside the snap: “I’m down nearly 50-pounds since giving birth to Gigi nine months ago.”
Adding, “I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids, and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide. I’ve had these goals in the back of my mind throughout the upheaval and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits.”
RELATED: America Ferrera Admits Giving Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic Gave Her Major ‘Anxiety’
View this post on Instagram
I’m down nearly 50lbs since giving birth to Gigi 9 months ago. ⭐️ I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids, and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide. I’ve had these goals in the back of my mind throughout the upheaval and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits. my @ww app and amazing coach Lisa have been incredible extra support to help me make the smartest decisions possible — the precision of the program is based on the millions of people it has already served, and these guardrails help keep me honest in total food freedom (those points are ours to spend how we want!) 🙌 I thought you guys might like a chance to ask your “staying sane while eating well” questions, so please JOIN ME at 11am EST / 8am PST TODAY Wednesday for an IG Live with my @ww coach Lisa to pick her brain about all things abundant mindset, her tips and tricks for the best way to follow through, what to do about late night snacking (I’ve asked her to tell you about her after dinner bowl which she taught me and is a game changer!) and basically anything you want to know about @ww program from someone who has been living it for almost 20 years — and no you don’t need to be a @ww member to enjoy our convo plus I’ll be announcing a special offer for you guys in the live 🥰😘 #wwconnectambassador
Oz added of working with a WW coach, “My @ww app and amazing coach Lisa have been incredible extra support to help me make the smartest decisions possible — the precision of the program is based on the millions of people it has already served, and these guardrails help keep me honest in total food freedom (those points are ours to spend how we want!)”
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Talks About Her Weight Loss After Giving Birth: ‘I Don’t Really Watch What I Eat’
The nutrition expert’s update comes after she revealed that she and husband John Jovanovic had welcomed baby Gigi.
She gushed, “Our beautiful girl is here!! Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!!) joined our family Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:03pm and our hearts and hospital bed have never been so full.”
Oz and Jovanovic are also parents to Philomena, 6, Jovan, 4 and Domenica, 2.