Daphne Oz Reveals She’s Lost Nearly 50 Pounds In 9 Months Since Giving Birth

Daphne Oz revealed she’s lost almost 50-pounds since giving birth to her daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Ines nine months ago.

The author shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off her weight loss in a pair of red leggings and a Rolling Stones T-shirt.

Oz, who is a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador, posted alongside the snap: “I’m down nearly 50-pounds since giving birth to Gigi nine months ago.”

Adding, “I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids, and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide. I’ve had these goals in the back of my mind throughout the upheaval and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits.”

Oz added of working with a WW coach, “My @ww app and amazing coach Lisa have been incredible extra support to help me make the smartest decisions possible — the precision of the program is based on the millions of people it has already served, and these guardrails help keep me honest in total food freedom (those points are ours to spend how we want!)”

The nutrition expert’s update comes after she revealed that she and husband John Jovanovic had welcomed baby Gigi.

She gushed, “Our beautiful girl is here!! Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!!) joined our family Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:03pm and our hearts and hospital bed have never been so full.”

Oz and Jovanovic are also parents to Philomena, 6, Jovan, 4 and Domenica, 2.