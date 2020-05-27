William Shatner Sends Best Wishes As Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Livestream Of NASA’s Demo-2 Launch To International Space Station

Elon Musk is bringing space travel to homes all over the world.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX premiered a livestream of NASA’s Demo-2 launch, featuring two of NASA’s veteran astronauts 49-year-old Robert Behnken and 53-year-old Douglas Hurley, to the International Space Station.

Wednesday’s mission marks the first time ever a commercial aerospace company, SpaceX, is sending humans into Earth’s orbit.

"This is a dream come true, I think for me, and everyone at @SpaceX." @ElonMusk is ready to #LaunchAmerica: pic.twitter.com/xgScFca9eY — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

NASA expects Behnken and Hurley will spend one to three months in space before returning home in Crew Dragon, which will land in the Atlantic Ocean.

Crew Dragon’s launch is set for 4:33 p.m. ET and you can watch all the action right here. Currently, Behnken and Hurley are already loaded into the craft going through safety protocols.

William Shatner sent his best wishes to the team about to blast off.

“Wow, we’re making history again,” he said in a clip posted to NASA’s Twitter page. “I am there with you guys in spirit. Bob, Doug… good luck!”

The livestream will continue until Crew Dragon has touched down at the station, which can take approximately 19 hours.

Watch all the action above.