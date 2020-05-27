Ava Sambora Styles Her Mom Heather Locklear’s Bon Jovi Tank Top 20 Years Later

Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava Sambora is killing the vintage look.

Sambora, 22, is freshly out of college and looking towards the future, but she is also acknowledging the past. The popular social media personality rocked a vintage Bon Jovi tank top.

“I got it from my mama,” Sambora captioned the Instagram post. “Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet.”



Locklear wore the exact same tank top at a Los Angeles press event in 2000.