Claire Foy And Matt Smith To Perform Socially Distanced Play From Empty Old Vic Theatre

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting for a reprisal of their hit stage show Lungs.

RELATED: Claire Foy Is Returning To ‘The Crown’ For Season 4 Cameo

There’s a twist, though – the series of performances, which will stream online in June, will broadcast live from the Old Vic Theatre with no audience in the auditorium, Sky News reports.

The “Crown” co-stars will also maintain a distance of six-feet while performing the play in accordance with physical distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Matt Smith Is Very Convincing As Charles Manson In ‘Charlie Says’ Trailer

Up to 1,000 people, matching the number of seats at the Old Vic, will be able to buy tickets for each performance.

The theatre told The Telegraph that the streamed staging is “both an exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now that all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out.”