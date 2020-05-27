Rosanne Cash Says Daughter Was Called A ‘Liberal P**sy’ For Wearing A Mask In Nashville

Rosanne Cash is horrified by how strangers are treating her daughter.

Cash shared a story about how her daughter was harassed for wearing a mask while buying groceries. The “What We Really Want” singer was hurt by the ignorant and hateful nature of the remark.

“My daughter lives in Nashville and wore her mask to buy groceries. Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal p**sy!'” Cash tweeted on Tuesday.

“Back story: She nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for three days. She CANNOT get COVID-19,” she said. “The ignorance and hatred are so painful. She’s trying to survive.”