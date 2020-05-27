Elizabeth Banks And John Michael Higgins Reunite For Mini ‘Pitch Perfect’ Reunion

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins had a mini “Pitch Perfect” reunion, in character, this week.

The actors, who starred as John Smith and Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger in the beloved films, reprised their roles while surprising NASCAR legend Dale Earnhart Jr. by helping to commentate on an old race.

The clip is part of Seth MacFarlane’s “At-Home Variety Show”, where he joined Earnhart.

But Gail and John “Zoom crash” the special.

“I guess you can say we’re junkies for announcing, in addition to many other soft narcotics,” Higgins says as John.

Banks adds as Gail, “And we need our fix, so if you don’t mind, we’re hopping in here to announce this, um, uh, car parade.”

The pair share a bit of banter about car racing before the clip wraps up.

Banks and Higgins debuted Gail and John in the 2012’s “Pitch Perfect” and again in both sequels in 2015 and 2017.