Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt And More Members Of The ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Cast Have A Virtual Reunion

The latest actors from a beloved movie to have a virtual reunion are the cast of “Cheaper By the Dozen”, with several of the stars of the 2003 comedy reuniting for a nostalgic video.

Bonnie Hunt was joined by co-stars Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo, Kevin Schmidt, Alyson Stoner, Jacob Smith, Morgan York, Brent Kinsman and Shane Kinsman, each of whom recreated an iconic moment from the movie featuring each of their characters.

Duff and Hunt shared the video on their respective social media feeds, while encouraging fans to make a contribution to No Kid Hungry, which provides meals for children.

Rumours of a “Cheaper By the Dozen” reunion were sparked last week when Stoner responded to a Disney+ tweet about an online “Cheaper By the Dozen” viewing party. “What if I told you the Bakers have something else cooking for you all next week….?!”

Interesting, @disneyplus! What if I told you the Bakers have something else cooking for you all next week….?! 👀🙃#CheaperByTheDozen #istillhaveadarkgift https://t.co/RZLZhW3YLa — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) May 20, 2020

Two members of the cast were conspicuous by their absence: Steve Martin, who played family patriarch Tom Baker, and Tom Welling, who played eldest son Charlie.