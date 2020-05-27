Bob Dylan Says ‘Pop Entertainment Means Nothing To Me’

Pop music is not doing much for Bob Dylan.

Dylan, 79, sat down with American Songwriter and expressed his thoughts about popular entertainment. The “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” singer tried not to paint the artist or the genre with a broad stroke but expressed some of its more problematic aspects.

“Popular entertainers are fine, there’s nothing the matter with that but as long as you know where you’re standing and what ground you’re on,” Dylan explained. “Many of them, they don’t know what they’re doing either.”

There are some pop artists that Dylan enjoys.

“Pop entertainment means nothing to me. Nothing. You know, Madonna’s good. Madonna’s good, she’s talented, she puts all kinds of stuff together, she’s learned her thing,” he said. “But it’s the kind of thing which takes years and years out of your life to be able to do.”

“You’ve got to sacrifice a whole lot to do that. Sacrifice,” Dylan concluded. “If you want to make it big, you’ve got to sacrifice a whole lot. It’s all the same, it’s all the same.”