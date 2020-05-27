Walt Disney World Plans To Begin ‘Phased Reopening’ With Reservation-Only System Starting July 11

As coronavirus restrictions and social distancing guidelines start to relax across the country, Walt Disney World has shared their planned for a “phased reopening” of some of their Florida parks, beginning in July.

The company shared the update on their Disney Parks Blog on Wednesday. “Following the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, we’re pleased to share that more Disney magic is coming back,” wrote Editorial Content Director Thomas Smith. “Today, we submitted a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida describing our approach for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort theme parks planned to begin on July 11.”

Pending county and state approval, Disney has plans to begin a “phased reopening to the general public” at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney Vacation Club resorts at Walt Disney World will reopen to members and guests and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen on June 22. Disney Vacation Club resorts in Vero Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, will also open to members and guests starting on June 15.

We’re pleased to share plans for the phased reopening of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort Theme Parks, Resort Hotels and Disney Stores. Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/T6xSgfVddW pic.twitter.com/LnoVYuWQ8T — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) May 27, 2020