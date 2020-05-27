Sam Asghari Spills On The Way He And Britney Spears Stayed Close While Quarantining Apart

Sam Asghari is gushing about Britney Spears.

The boyfriend/trainer to the superstar chatted with Jason Kennedy during an Instagram Live for “In The Room” and spilled on how the couple stayed connected despite quarantining apart.

According to Asghari, Spears had just returned from a trip to home to Louisiana when the coronavirus became a pandemic so she decided to self-quarantine alone. Asghari has since moved back into her home.

While they weren’t together, the pair were still able to workout virtually.

“When we were not together, it was just like when I was on a project or away from her,” Asghari said. “I trained with her for workouts via FaceTime. It went great.”

Now, the pair are enjoying the amenities at Spears’ home, including the pool and tennis court.

“We play a lot of tennis—she’s very competitive,” the fitness guru said. “I think she’s trained before to be a professional tennis player. That’s how good she is. She’s a natural athlete.”

Adding that they’ve also found other ways to keep busy outside the home too. “We usually go on a bike ride, something to help reduce anxiety and stress. Something that has solid movement.”

Spears and Asghari first started dating in 2016 after meeting on a music video set.