Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ For NASA’s Attempted Launch America On Wednesday

Kelly Clarkson was “over the moon” to take part in NASA’s attempted launch on Wednesday.

The singer, 38, helped NASA launch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday by singing the American National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

From her home in Montana, Clarkson virtually performed the number during the livestreamed event.

“I’m over the moon about being asked to participate in #LaunchAmerica 😏… get it? I love space jokes. 🚀😆,” she wrote to Twitter sharing a clip of her performance. “The Demo-2 launch is happening now and NASA is live-tweeting it!! Safe travels to everyone on board!”

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were scheduled to take off from Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Unfortunately the mission didn’t go ahead as planned due to weather and it has been rescheduled for another attempt on Saturday, May 30.

In case you’re just tuning in, today’s launch was scrubbed due to weather. There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v pic.twitter.com/tMjvUBX2FR — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Thank you everyone for your support today for #LaunchAmerica! 🙌 We hope to see you Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. ET for our next launch attempt. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on https://t.co/0tGwqaSya3. In the meantime, get to know @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken! pic.twitter.com/RlTzaatLpB — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 27, 2020

"It was a great day for NASA, it was a great day for @SpaceX. I think our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along." Administrator @JimBridenstine explains why the scrub today was the best decision to keep the #LaunchAmerica crew safe: pic.twitter.com/MVV85ZFx42 — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

According to NASA, “This mission will validate the company’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities. This also will be the first time NASA astronauts will test the spacecraft systems in orbit.”