Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ For NASA’s Attempted Launch America On Wednesday

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kelly Clarkson was “over the moon” to take part in NASA’s attempted launch on Wednesday.

The singer, 38, helped NASA launch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday by singing the American National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

From her home in Montana, Clarkson virtually performed the number during the livestreamed event.

“I’m over the moon about being asked to participate in #LaunchAmerica 😏… get it? I love space jokes. 🚀😆,” she wrote to Twitter sharing a clip of her performance. “The Demo-2 launch is happening now and NASA is live-tweeting it!! Safe travels to everyone on board!”

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were scheduled to take off from Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Unfortunately the mission didn’t go ahead as planned due to weather and it has been rescheduled for another attempt on Saturday, May 30.

According to NASA, “This mission will validate the company’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities. This also will be the first time NASA astronauts will test the spacecraft systems in orbit.”

