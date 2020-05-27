Canadian Screen Awards: Winners Announced For Scripted Drama, Comedy Categories

The Canadian Screen Awards continue throughout the week, with virtual ceremonies running through to Thursday as the Canadian Academy honours Canada’s best film and television offerings of the past year.

Winners in the Broadcast News, Sports Programming, and Documentary and Factual categories were revealed on Monday, while Tuesday delivered winners in the categories of Children’s and Youth Programming, and Lifestyle and Reality.

On Wednesday, winners were revealed in the Scripted Drama and Comedy categories, in both crafts and performance.

The Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs category was narrated by Evany Rosen & Kayla Lorette, while “Will & Grace” star Erick McCormack narrated the Scripted Programs & Performance category.

In the performance category, “Cardinal” won several awards on the drama side, while “Schitt’s Creek” dominated the comedy portion.

The virtual presentations are being livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners in Wednesday’s categories:

Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programming

Best Direction, Drama Series

“Mary Kills People” – “The Key to Faith”

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Cameron Pictures)

Norma Bailey

Best Direction, Comedy

“Letterkenny” – “Yew!”

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jacob Tierney

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jordan Canning, Aleysa Young

Best Direction, TV Movie

“No One Would Tell”

Showcase (Corus Entertainment)

(Pink Buffalo Films)

Gail Harvey

Best Direction, Web Program or Series

“Tokens” – “Courage”

(A Token Entertainment Company)

Winnifred Jong

Best Picture Editing, Drama

“Cardinal” – “Sam”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Matthew Anas

Best Picture Editing, Comedy

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong

Best Photography, Comedy

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Robert Scarborough

Best Photography, Drama

“Anne With An E” – “A Hope of Meeting You in Another World”

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)

Catherine Lutes

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

“Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)

Jean-François Campeau, Michele Brady, Elliott Carew

Best Costume Design

“Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)

Alexander Reda

Best Achievement in Make-Up

“Cardinal” – “Helen”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Randy Daudlin, Trina Brink, Paul Jones

Best Achievement in Hair

“Schitt’s Creek” – “Life Is A Cabaret”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

Best Visual Effects

“Vikings” – “What Happens in the Cave”

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Dominic Remane, Michael Borrett, Bill Halliday, Tom Morrison, Leann Harvey, Jim Maxwell, Warren Lawtey, Ovidiu Cinazan, Kieran McKay, Maria Gordon

Best Original Music, Fiction “Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)

Amin Bhatia, Ari Posner

Best Sound, Fiction

“Vikings” – “What Happens in the Cave”

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Steve Medeiros, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Yuri Gorbachow, Goro Koyama, Jenna Dalla Riva, Daniel Birch

Best Stunt Coordination “Mary Kills People” – “No Happy Endings Here”

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Cameron Pictures)

Angelica Lisk-Hann, Tally Rodin

Best Achievement in Casting

“Schitt’s Creek”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Lisa Parasyn, Jon Comerford

Best Writing, Web Program or Series

“How to Buy a Baby” – “Adopt-An-Inspection”

(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)

Wendy Litner

Best Writing, TV Movie

“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey”

Showcase (Corus Entertainment)

(Cineflix (Believe Me) Inc.)

Christina Welsh

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Allison Hogg, Becky Johnson, Moynan King, DJ Mausner

Best Writing, Comedy

“Letterkenny” – “Yew!”

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney

Best Writing, Drama Series

“Cardinal” – “Mama”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Patrick Tarr, Noelle Carbone, Aaron Bala

Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs & Performance

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series

“Anne With An E” – “What Can Stop the Determined Heart”

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)

Dalmar Abuzeid

Best Guest Performance, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Hit & Fun”

CBC (CBC)

(Thunderbird Entertainment)

Amanda Brugel

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

“Cardinal”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Kristen Thomson

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

“Killjoys”

Space (Bell Media)

(Temple Street)

Thom Allison

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Emily Hampshire

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience”

CBC (CBC)

(Thunderbird Entertainment)

Andrew Phung

Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

“How to Buy a Baby”

(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)

Emma Hunter

Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series

“Save Me”

(iThentic)

Emily Hampshire

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction

“Save Me”

(iThentic)

Fab Filippo, Jonas Diamond, Lisa Baylin

Best Video Game Narrative

“East of the Rockies”

(Jam3, National Film Board of Canada)

Joy Kogawa, Rob McLaughlin, Jason Legge, Dirk van Ginkel

Best Lead Performance, TV Movie

“Nowhere To Be Found”

(Rogers/Telus/Shaw)

(Nowhere To Be Found Productions Inc.)

Kate Drummond

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

“Cardinal”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Karine Vanasse

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

“Cardinal”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Billy Campbell

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Catherine O’Hara

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Eugene Levy

Golden Screen Award for TV Drama/Comedy

TIE:

“Murdoch Mysteries”

CBC (CBC)

(Shaftesbury)

Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Peter Mitchell, Yannick Bisson, Julie Lacey

“Private Eyes”

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Piller/Segan)

Lloyd Segan, Shawn Piller, Jocelyn Hamilton, Tecca Crosby, Jason Priestley, Alan McCullough

Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance

“Baroness Von Sketch Show”

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Graham Ludlow, Jeff Peeler

Best TV Movie

“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey”

Showcase (Corus Entertainment)

(Cineflix (Believe Me) Inc.)

Jeff Vanderwal, Charles Tremayne, Sherri Rufh, Kim Bondi

Best Drama Series

“Cardinal”

CTV (Bell Media)

(Sienna Films)

Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Patrick Tarr, Daniel Grou, Jocelyn Hamilton, Armand Leo

Best Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek”

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton