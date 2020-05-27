Canadian Screen Awards: Winners Announced For Scripted Drama, Comedy Categories

The Canadian Screen Awards continue throughout the week, with virtual ceremonies running through to Thursday as the Canadian Academy honours Canada’s best film and television offerings of the past year.
Winners in the Broadcast News, Sports Programming, and Documentary and Factual categories were revealed on Monday, while Tuesday delivered winners in the categories of Children’s and Youth Programming, and Lifestyle and Reality.
On Wednesday, winners were revealed in the Scripted Drama and Comedy categories, in both crafts and performance.
RELATED: Canadian Screen Awards Virtual Ceremony Details Revealed
The Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs category was narrated by Evany Rosen & Kayla Lorette, while “Will & Grace” star Erick McCormack narrated the Scripted Programs & Performance category.
In the performance category, “Cardinal” won several awards on the drama side, while “Schitt’s Creek” dominated the comedy portion.
The virtual presentations are being livestreamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.
Here is the complete list of this year’s winners in Wednesday’s categories:
Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programming
Best Direction, Drama Series
“Mary Kills People” – “The Key to Faith”
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Cameron Pictures)
Norma Bailey
Best Direction, Comedy
“Letterkenny” – “Yew!”
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jacob Tierney
Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy
“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jordan Canning, Aleysa Young
Best Direction, TV Movie
“No One Would Tell”
Showcase (Corus Entertainment)
(Pink Buffalo Films)
Gail Harvey
Best Direction, Web Program or Series
“Tokens” – “Courage”
(A Token Entertainment Company)
Winnifred Jong
Best Picture Editing, Drama
“Cardinal” – “Sam”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Matthew Anas
Best Picture Editing, Comedy
“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong
Best Photography, Comedy
“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Robert Scarborough
Best Photography, Drama
“Anne With An E” – “A Hope of Meeting You in Another World”
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)
Catherine Lutes
Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction
“Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)
Jean-François Campeau, Michele Brady, Elliott Carew
Best Costume Design
“Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)
Alexander Reda
Best Achievement in Make-Up
“Cardinal” – “Helen”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Randy Daudlin, Trina Brink, Paul Jones
Best Achievement in Hair
“Schitt’s Creek” – “Life Is A Cabaret”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys
Best Visual Effects
“Vikings” – “What Happens in the Cave”
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Dominic Remane, Michael Borrett, Bill Halliday, Tom Morrison, Leann Harvey, Jim Maxwell, Warren Lawtey, Ovidiu Cinazan, Kieran McKay, Maria Gordon
Best Original Music, Fiction “Anne With An E” – “The Summit of My Desires”
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)
Amin Bhatia, Ari Posner
Best Sound, Fiction
“Vikings” – “What Happens in the Cave”
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Steve Medeiros, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Yuri Gorbachow, Goro Koyama, Jenna Dalla Riva, Daniel Birch
Best Stunt Coordination “Mary Kills People” – “No Happy Endings Here”
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Cameron Pictures)
Angelica Lisk-Hann, Tally Rodin
Best Achievement in Casting
“Schitt’s Creek”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Lisa Parasyn, Jon Comerford
Best Writing, Web Program or Series
“How to Buy a Baby” – “Adopt-An-Inspection”
(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)
Wendy Litner
Best Writing, TV Movie
“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey”
Showcase (Corus Entertainment)
(Cineflix (Believe Me) Inc.)
Christina Welsh
Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy
“Baroness Von Sketch Show” – “Humanity is in an Awkward Stage”
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Allison Hogg, Becky Johnson, Moynan King, DJ Mausner
Best Writing, Comedy
“Letterkenny” – “Yew!”
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney
Best Writing, Drama Series
“Cardinal” – “Mama”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Patrick Tarr, Noelle Carbone, Aaron Bala
Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs & Performance
Best Guest Performance, Drama Series
“Anne With An E” – “What Can Stop the Determined Heart”
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Anne Trois Inc)
Dalmar Abuzeid
Best Guest Performance, Comedy
“Kim’s Convenience” – “Hit & Fun”
CBC (CBC)
(Thunderbird Entertainment)
Amanda Brugel
Best Supporting Actress, Drama
“Cardinal”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Kristen Thomson
Best Supporting Actor, Drama
“Killjoys”
Space (Bell Media)
(Temple Street)
Thom Allison
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Emily Hampshire
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy
“Kim’s Convenience”
CBC (CBC)
(Thunderbird Entertainment)
Andrew Phung
Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series
“How to Buy a Baby”
(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)
Emma Hunter
Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series
“Save Me”
(iThentic)
Emily Hampshire
Best Web Program or Series, Fiction
“Save Me”
(iThentic)
Fab Filippo, Jonas Diamond, Lisa Baylin
Best Video Game Narrative
“East of the Rockies”
(Jam3, National Film Board of Canada)
Joy Kogawa, Rob McLaughlin, Jason Legge, Dirk van Ginkel
Best Lead Performance, TV Movie
“Nowhere To Be Found”
(Rogers/Telus/Shaw)
(Nowhere To Be Found Productions Inc.)
Kate Drummond
Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
“Cardinal”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Karine Vanasse
Best Lead Actor, Drama Series
“Cardinal”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Billy Campbell
Best Lead Actress, Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Catherine O’Hara
Best Lead Actor, Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Eugene Levy
Golden Screen Award for TV Drama/Comedy
TIE:
“Murdoch Mysteries”
CBC (CBC)
(Shaftesbury)
Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Peter Mitchell, Yannick Bisson, Julie Lacey
“Private Eyes”
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Piller/Segan)
Lloyd Segan, Shawn Piller, Jocelyn Hamilton, Tecca Crosby, Jason Priestley, Alan McCullough
Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance
“Baroness Von Sketch Show”
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Graham Ludlow, Jeff Peeler
Best TV Movie
“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey”
Showcase (Corus Entertainment)
(Cineflix (Believe Me) Inc.)
Jeff Vanderwal, Charles Tremayne, Sherri Rufh, Kim Bondi
Best Drama Series
“Cardinal”
CTV (Bell Media)
(Sienna Films)
Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Patrick Tarr, Daniel Grou, Jocelyn Hamilton, Armand Leo
Best Comedy Series
“Schitt’s Creek”
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton