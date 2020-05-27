Dolly Parton Shares Some Positivity In New Song ‘When Life Is Good Again’ About Coronavirus

Dolly Parton is bringing some positivity to the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country music icon, 74, debuted the new track “When Life Is Good Again” on Wednesday, all about the coronavirus pandemic.

Parton’s moving lyrics, which she wrote during her own self-isolation period, speak directly to the world under quarantine, as she promises to be more “thoughtful” and to live in the moment when “life is good again.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert, Dolly Parton, Iron Man, Bojack Horseman And More Do The ‘Did It Work?’ Meme

The superstar has kept her fans busy during lockdown, last month, she launched “Good Night With Dolly”, a web series where she virtually reads books to children.

Parton also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in support of coronavirus research.