John Boyega Blasts ‘Racist White People’ In NSFW Rant After Killing Of George Floyd

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Numerous celebrities have come forward to share their outrage about the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died shortly after being handcuffed by a Minneapolis police officer. Outrage was sparked when with video of the arrest emerged, showing the officer leaning on Floyd’s throat with the full weight of his body even as Floyd begged for his life, telling the officer he couldn’t breathe.

The incident sparked a protest in Minneapolis on Tuesday night that led police to fire tear gas and projectiles at protestors; the officers involved have all been fired, while there are now calls for their arrests.

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega took to Twitter on Wednesday and did not hold back.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Janelle Monáe, Madonna And More Celebs Call For Action In Police Killing Of George Floyd

In a series of incendiary tweets, he pointed out that Floyd’s death was far from an isolated incident in the U.S., but the latest example of brutality inflicted by white police officers on African-Americans.

After one of his followers responded by questioning his use of the word “hate,” he wasn’t having it.

He also had a blunt response for another who questioned his NSFW language, especially considering he’s worked for Disney, which produces the “Star Wars” franchise.

Regardless of the responses that came at him, Boyega refused to back down.

 

He also shared his unvarnished thoughts in a NSFW video, speaking about America’s “continuous cycle” of police brutality against African-Americans.

“F**k you racist white people,” he said, adding, “I said what I said…”

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP