John Boyega Blasts ‘Racist White People’ In NSFW Rant After Killing Of George Floyd

Numerous celebrities have come forward to share their outrage about the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died shortly after being handcuffed by a Minneapolis police officer. Outrage was sparked when with video of the arrest emerged, showing the officer leaning on Floyd’s throat with the full weight of his body even as Floyd begged for his life, telling the officer he couldn’t breathe.

The incident sparked a protest in Minneapolis on Tuesday night that led police to fire tear gas and projectiles at protestors; the officers involved have all been fired, while there are now calls for their arrests.

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega took to Twitter on Wednesday and did not hold back.

In a series of incendiary tweets, he pointed out that Floyd’s death was far from an isolated incident in the U.S., but the latest example of brutality inflicted by white police officers on African-Americans.

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

After one of his followers responded by questioning his use of the word “hate,” he wasn’t having it.

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

He also had a blunt response for another who questioned his NSFW language, especially considering he’s worked for Disney, which produces the “Star Wars” franchise.

This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Nah. I’m gonna continue still…🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Regardless of the responses that came at him, Boyega refused to back down.

Yes because to specify what I’m talking about seems to be an issue? Again I’ll say it for you. I am talking about white on black racism. Is that okay for you? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I don’t care. That’s not what I’m talking about. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Pls. I am Yoruba. All your chit chatter on this here app won’t cut into this soul. Thunder fire you. pic.twitter.com/6wdpPOIODX — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em. https://t.co/U7XEFZdEzb — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

He also shared his unvarnished thoughts in a NSFW video, speaking about America’s “continuous cycle” of police brutality against African-Americans.

“F**k you racist white people,” he said, adding, “I said what I said…”