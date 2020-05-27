Disney+ Unveils First Trailer For ‘Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals’

Disney+ is sharing a first look at “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals”, a new original movie that combines the the posh world of royalty with superhero-style action.

“Andi Mack” star Peyton Elizabeth Lee is the leader of a group of royal teens — all of whom are second in line to their respective crowns — who discover that a rare genetic gift provides second-born royals with superpowers.

“‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals’ follows Sam (Lee), a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage,” explains the Disney+ synopsis. “Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out.”

RELATED: Niles Fitch Cast As First-Ever Black Disney Prince In ‘Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals’

When Sam’s mom, Queen Catherine, can no longer control the rebellious young princess, she sends her to a summer boarding school where she meets four other second-born royals — Roxana (Olivia Deeble), Tuma (Niles Fitch), Matteo (Faly Rakotohavana) and January (Isabella Blake Thomas.

When they all begin developing superhuman abilities, they’re invited to join an ancient secret society, where their instructor (Skylar Astin) teaches the royal recruits how to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team so they can save the world.

“The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” will debut on July 17.