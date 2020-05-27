Anderson Cooper Unloads On Trump As U.S. Pandemic Death Toll Surpasses 100,000: ‘What A Little Man’

America hit a sad milestone on Wednesday as the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed 100,000.

While presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a heartfelt message to those mourning the loss of loved ones, telling Americans that “the nation grieves with you,” President Donald Trump has been focused on a debunked conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — a vociferous critic of Trump on “Morning Joe” — is somehow responsible for the accidental death of a former staffer, along with railing against mail-in voting that would make it easier for Americans to cast their votes in November’s presidential election.

Trump’s tweet about voting by mail, in fact, was so untrue that he earned a special fact check from Twitter, which linked to actual information about mail-in voting and gave the president a rare rebuke in his favourite communication platform.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Anderson Cooper 360”, the CNN anchor couldn’t hide his disgust for Trump, who spent the weekend playing golf at one of his resorts while the pandemic continued to rage throughout the U.S.

“You won’t find the facts in the president’s statements,” Cooper said in his broadcast.

"Twitter is now acknowledging you won't find facts in the president's statements — that's where we are," Cooper said. "In the midst of a pandemic, this is what we're talking about. This is what the president is talking about every single day. Man. You think it's normal. You start to think this is just normal. It's not. Man, we are in trouble."

Meanwhile, the widower of Lori Klausitis, the former aide to Scarborough who died after falling and hitting her head, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explaining the horrific pain that Trump’s tweets were bringing him and his family, calling his wife’s death “the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with.”

After footage ran of Trump urging an investigation into Scarborough during a press conference, even though the coroner had long ago ruled the death accidental, Cooper shook his head in disbelief.

“What a little man,” he said. “He’s just a little man. He is the leader of the free world, and he is a little, little man.”