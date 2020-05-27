Lady Gaga Fan Tweets Prank Complaint To FedEx, And Company’s Response Is Giving Twitter The Giggles

A Twitter fan account devoted to Lady Gaga issued a tongue-in-cheek tweet aimed at the FedEx help account, and the company’s response led the exchange to go viral.

A Twitter user using Gaga’s new album Chromatica in the handle tagged @FedEx and @FedExHelp, sharing a photo of Mother Monster wearing a spike-covered face mask while sitting behind the wheel of a truck.

In the tweet, the user complained that “this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read ‘PSSYWGN’ please do something immediately.

.@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read “PSSYWGN” please do something immediately pic.twitter.com/85MTLBiXUf — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 27, 2020

Yet it was the earnest FedEx response that caused guts to bust when the a customer service agent named Lisa tweeted back, asking for “as much information as possible,” including “name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station.”

Hello, this is Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station. — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) May 27, 2020

Here’s a sampling of the hilarious Twitter response:

Stand down, Lisa. There are bigger forces than you or I at work here. — Carrie the One 💄👑👠 (@Carrie_theOne) May 27, 2020

Oh Lisa… — Chrissi (@ChrissiX) May 27, 2020

Beep beep hunty pic.twitter.com/72KBDupVv1 — Angel Garcia (@Angaow) May 27, 2020

Dear Lisa, a similar incident has happend to me as well. She was very disrespectful and when I tried to talk to her she threatened to stab me with a knife. I'm still traumatised from that experience. pic.twitter.com/HhoYZGCINZ — ɯɐp∀🐼 (@Adam0_0l) May 27, 2020