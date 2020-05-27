Lady Gaga Fan Tweets Prank Complaint To FedEx, And Company’s Response Is Giving Twitter The Giggles

By Brent Furdyk.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

A Twitter fan account devoted to Lady Gaga issued a tongue-in-cheek tweet aimed at the FedEx help account, and the company’s response led the exchange to go viral.

A Twitter user using Gaga’s new album Chromatica in the handle tagged @FedEx and @FedExHelp, sharing a photo of Mother Monster wearing a spike-covered face mask while sitting behind the wheel of a truck.

In the tweet, the user complained that “this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read ‘PSSYWGN’ please do something immediately.

Yet it was the earnest FedEx response that caused guts to bust when the a customer service agent named Lisa tweeted back, asking for “as much information as possible,” including “name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station.”

