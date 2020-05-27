Report: Henry Cavill Set To Return As Superman

While there are no plans for another Superman movie, that doesn’t mean that Henry Cavill is done portraying the Man of Steel.

According to a report from Deadline, sources indicate that even though a standalone Superman film isn’t in the works, there are plans for Cavill to reprise the role in another Warner Bros. movie featuring a different DC Comics character.

“Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Suicide Squad” are both completed, and Cavill isn’t expected to appear in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”, which halted production in March due to the pandemic.

However, Deadline points out that greenlit projects that could feature Superman include “Shazam 2”, “Aquaman 2” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam”, the next productions that will begin after COVID-19 restrictions lift and large-scale filming can resume.

Warner Bros. offered no response to Deadline‘s request for comment.

ET Canada has reached out to Cavill’s rep for confirmation.