Ruby Rose Breaks Her Silence On ‘Batwoman’ Exit With Cryptic Statement: ‘Those Who Know, Know’

Ruby Rose is speaking out for the first time since announcing her exit from “Batwoman” last week.

In a statement, Rose, 34, announced she would be hanging up her cowl after just one season; in an accompanying statement from producers, it was revealed that the role with be recast with another actress when the show returns with a second season.

On Wednesday, Rose shared a video on Instagram featuring highlights from the show’s first season.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she wrote in a caption, adding a cryptic comment. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..”

She concluded by writing, “I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”