Ramy Youssef Reveals Lindsay Lohan Was Supposed To Be On The New Season Of His Comedy ‘Ramy’ But Never Showed Up

Comedian Ramy Youssef’s acclaimed comedy “Ramy” returns for its second season on Friday, but if things had gone according to plan the new season would have featured a very unexpected guest star.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Youssef reveals that Lindsay Lohan had actually been cast — but never bothered to show up when she was scheduled to film.

“We had an idea that it wasn’t just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don’t really think are Muslim,” Youssef told the magazine.

“We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her,” he added with a laugh.

“I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn’t make it. I don’t know, I never heard from her,” he said.

“You can’t try and put Lindsay in a box, that’s what I know,” he said of the “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” star. “Lindsay is going to be Lindsay.”

Despite being a no-show, Youssef told EW there are no hard feelings, and he’d love to have her appear in the third season. “She is one of my favourite Muslims,” he joked.

According to EW, Lohan’s reps didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.