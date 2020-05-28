Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Worry For Their Family’s Safety After Dealing With Numerous Drone-Related Incidents At Their L.A. Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with numerous drone-related incidents at their Los Angeles home, ET Canada can confirm.

A source told the Daily Beast that drones have flown as low as 20 feet above their property, where Harry and Meghan, who have been dealing with “unimaginable” levels of press intrusion, live with their one-year-old son Archie.

The friend claimed drone-related incidents had taken place at their home on May 9, 19, 20, 21, and 25, and were all reported to the authorities.

An LAPD report for the Memorial Day occurrence said that “a drone was flying over residences” and that it was “an ongoing drone issue.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shuts Down ‘False Misrepresentations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And More

The couple, who stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31, have insisted that when they do hire their own security team, they will pay for it all themselves.

“They are not asking for any special treatment, and have not received any,” the source continued.

The drones were believed to have been operated by paparazzi photographers, with the source adding that they have to treat any flying above their home as a potential terrorist threat.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the friend went on.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Reportedly Pay Back $4.1 Million Frogmore Cottage Renovation Bill Over 11 Years

“But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?

“It’s like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.”

As if the drone-related incidents weren’t enough, Harry and Meghan have also been dealing with paparazzi following them in cars driving “very erratically.”

“They were out driving in the last month in Los Angeles and were noticed by paparazzi,” the source shared.

“They were then tailed, followed, and chased by two cars, which were being driven very erratically. When they parked up, one of the cars following them, which had been in an outer lane, cut across two lanes of traffic to park themselves. The photographer’s car was five metres away from causing a T-bone crash. It was incredibly dangerous, shocking, and scary. They were rattled, but they handled it the best way they could.

“But the reality is, people are following and tailing them every day. They are trying not to let the aggressiveness get to them. Protecting their family is their top concern.”